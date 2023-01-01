Dua Lipa putting finishing touches to 'really personal' 3rd album

Dua Lipa is putting the finishing touches to her "really personal" third album.

The 27-year-old singer is expected to be "a lot more revealing in her lyrics" on her next record, and she is said to have written on every song on the album.

A music insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Dua’s third album is really personal to her and she has been hands on at every turn.

"She has spent hundreds of hours in the studio and has written on every song - that is really important to her.

"As one of the biggest names in pop music, all of the most talented writers and artists have been vying to work with her.

"Dua has been very clear about her direction in keeping it upbeat and fun, but she will be a lot more revealing in her lyrics."

It's not yet known exactly when Dua will drop her new album, but she is expected to release "at least some new music" before 2023 is out.

The insider added: "The label are really excited about it and are planning a lengthy campaign on a whole new scale to maximise the music, so its release date is up in the air - especially until it is completed.

"But the plan is for fans to hear at least some new music from the record by the end of the year.”

Earlier this month, Dua admitted she was worried her third album could leak online.

The 'Levitating' singer's record company bosses are desperately trying to ensure recordings for the highly-anticipated LP are secure after a song she worked on with Pharrell Williams appeared recently, with the offcut from her second studio album 'Future Nostalgia' the latest in a series of unreleased tracks from the pop star to have made it into the public domain.

A source said at the time: “Over the past month or so countless demos and rejected songs from Dua have been appearing online.

“It’s annoying as they didn’t make the album for a reason but obviously the main concern is to know if information about her third album is next.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher for the record after 'Future Nostalgia' turned her into one of the biggest stars on the planet, so bosses are determined to plug the leak, and quickly. 'Future Nostalgia' leaked a few days before it came out in 2020 and Dua was devastated. She has made it clear it must not happen again.”

Dua revealed in December the new record will be "very different" to previous albums and was going to turn out very differently to what she'd originally planned.