Drake regrets name-dropping exes in songs

Drake regrets mentioning the names of his exes in his music.

During an appearance on the premiere episode of Moody Conversations, the Certified Lover Boy singer expressed remorse for name-dropping his ex-girlfriends in his songs.

"I heard it the other night. I think that, and sometimes when I've said girls' names in songs, maybe those are the two things that I look back on, and I'm like, 'Maybe I coulda done without, like, s**tting on people for age or disrupting somebody's life,'" he said. "The lyrics are never with ill intent, but I had somebody tell me one time, 'You know, it's not necessarily what you're saying about me, it's the fact that you said it.'"

Drake then recalled a conversation with an ex-girlfriend he previously mentioned in a song without telling listeners which woman he was referring to.

"You don't know who my boyfriend is at the time, or you don't know what my family knows or doesn't know," the singer recalled her saying. "And if you express any form of discontent for me and call me by name in a song, then all of a sudden I'm left to pick up the pieces of my own life that I've tried to build up for myself."

He concluded, "So I've tried my best to stop doing that... But I like to be honest in music too, so that one's a push and pull."

In the interview, Drake revealed that he hoped to eventually make a "graceful exit" from the music industry. He did not say that he had current plans to retire.