James join star-studded line-up for South Facing Festival

James have joined the line-up for this year's South Facing Festival.



The band - which is celebrating four decades together - are set to be joined by special guests Happy Mondays when they perform at the Crystal Palace Bowl in London in August.



James were formed in Manchester in the early 1980s and have enjoyed huge success since then, selling more than 25 million copies sold in their recent run of Top 5 albums.



The band’s arena tour in 2021 was their biggest selling and most successful to date, while they're also gearing up to release a double album later this year.



James will be joined at the festival by Happy Mondays, the iconic rock band who were formed in in Salford in 1980.



The group are widely recognised as being one of the most influential bands of the decade and they're also seen as an integral part of the Manchester music scene.



Happy Mondays - which includes Shaun Ryder, Gary Whelan, Rowetta, Mark 'Bez' Berry, Mark Day and Dan Broad - first achieved chart success in the UK in the 80s, before they found fame and success overseas.



The band's hit records include 'Step On' and 'Kinky Afro.



Happy Mondays and James are now coming together to perform at the iconic Crystal Palace Bowl on August 11.



Other big-name artists who are due to perform at the festival include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Rudimental, First Aid Kit and Craig David.



South Facing Festival was launched in 2021 and is set to bring together an unbeatable line-up of artists across multiple music genres, including rap, indie, rock and pop.



Tickets for the festival will go on sale on March 3 from 10am. The tickets are available via https://southfacingfestival.com/







South Facing Festival dates:







Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, plus special guest Johnny Marr - July 28



Rudimental - August 5



James alongside Happy Mondays - August 11



First Aid Kit, plus special guests CMAT, Flyte and 86TVs - August 12



Craig David, plus special guest Nathan Dawe - August 13