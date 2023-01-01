BTS star J-Hope gearing up for mandatory military service

J-Hope will be the next member of BTS to enlist for mandatory military service in South Korea.

The K-pop group's label BigHit Music announced on Sunday that 29-year-old J-Hope, real name Jung Ho-seok, has initiated the enlistment process.

"We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," BigHit said in a statement on Weverse. "We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist."

J-Hope follows in the footsteps of his 30-year-old bandmate Jin, who began his military service in December. The remaining members, RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook, intend to carry out their service "based on their own individual plans".

BTS, who are currently pursuing solo projects, are expected to reunite around 2025 once they have all completed their service.

All able-bodied South Korean men aged 18-28 must serve in the military for around two years.