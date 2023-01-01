George Ezra releasing new Gold Rush Kid EP exclusively on Amazon Music

George Ezra is releasing a new limited edition EP which features six songs he has re-recorded from his album 'Gold Rush Kid'.

The 29-year-old singer/songwriter has teamed up with Sony Music UK and Amazon Music, in collaboration with Sony Corporation of America, to 'Gold Rush Kid (Amazon Music Live)' which has been mixed and released in 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive music experience driven by Sony’s spatial sound technology.

Ezra re-recorded the tracks 'Gold Rush Kid’, ‘Green Green Grass’, ‘Anyone For You’, ‘Dance All Over Me’, ‘Sweetest Human Being Alive’ and ‘In The Morning’ in an immersive studio setting at Metropolis Studios in London.

Rather than remixing existing material, the Amazon Original EP was re-imagined and re-recorded to take full advantage of the 360 Reality Audio format, employing a unique immersive recording setup in the studio, including an innovative spatial set-up and equipment, to capture audio in a new way and provide a truly immersive listening experience for fans.

This new technique included mapping out the studio’s live room footprint to capture the ambiance of each performer, and enlisting a Hamsaki Cube, Optimized Cardioid Triangle and Outriggers to maximize the width of the immersive image.

Talking about his Amazon Original EP, George said: “It’s a new way of listening to music. I know [the record] inside out – or so I thought – but now you can hear it from all different angles. It’s like the songs have come alive in a way I hadn’t heard before.

"I think when you’re a fan of something you want to hear it in every single incarnation. You want to hear the demo; you want to hear the studio version; you want to go to the gig and hear it live. Being given the opportunity to hear the 360 Reality Audio - where it is just so immersive - of course you want to hear that!"

Laura Lukanz, Amazon Music’s Head of Music Industry, UK, Australia New Zealand, added: “This collaboration with George Ezra is a great example of the ways that Amazon Music can work with artists to create compelling, original content that brings them even closer to their fans. This first of its kind immersive EP brings a new way of listening to music and will shine a light on some of George’s most popular tracks from Gold Rush Kid, showcasing them to fans and new audiences alike in a brand new, immersive way.”

'Gold Rush Kid (Amazon Music Live)' will be available exclusively for three months to Amazon Music Unlimited customers and can be streamed on the platform now.

Customers can also simply ask “Alexa play 'Gold Rush Kid (Amazon Music Live)'” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices.