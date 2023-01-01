Latto calls Twitter spat with Nicki Minaj 'disappointing'

Latto has reflected on her past feud with Nicki Minaj.

While speaking to Billboard for a recent interview, the Big Energy rapper recalled arguing with the superstar on Twitter last year.

"It's difficult navigating through situations like that because there's a disconnect," Latto commented of their spat. "I will look at myself as a fan of someone and they will view (me) in a whole different light. It's disappointing."

She added, "You just got to take it to the chin and keep pushing."

In October, Nicki spoke out against bosses at the Recording Academy over their apparent decision to move her record Super Freaky Girl from the rap category to the pop category for consideration at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Nicki insisted she had submitted the song for a rap Grammy, but the academy's genre specifications were being applied inconsistently between herself and Latto.

She tweeted, referencing Latto's Best Melodic Rap Performance nomination for Big Energy (Live), "If (Super Freaky Girl) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!"

Latto and Nicki responded to each other online for hours after the original tweet, with the 40-year-old referring to the rising star as an "entitled Karen" who had mentioned her name "in over 100 interviews".

Meanwhile, Latto tweeted that she had lost her love for Nicki and now thought of her as a "super freaky grandma".

Super Freaky Girl didn't end up getting nominated under any genre, while the 24-year-old lost out on the prize to Future, Drake, and Tems for their track Wait For U.