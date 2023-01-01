Billie Eilish granted temporary restraining order against alleged stalker

Billie Eilish has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker.



According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a judge has ordered the man - identified as Raymond Black - to stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) from the 21-year-old singer's Los Angeles home.



The judge approved the order based on "a credible threat of violence or stalking" after Eilish reported finding Black standing outside of her living room window on 20 February.



He was later arrested by police officers.



In addition, Eilish claimed security footage showed Black stripping naked and using her outdoor shower earlier in the day, and alleged he had also "loitered around" her property while it was under construction last year.



The Happier Than Ever star has not publicly commented on the case.



But it's not the first time she has filed for a restraining order.



Earlier this year, she also requested a temporary restraining order against Christopher Anderson, whom she alleged was stalking her and had broken into her family's home several times.