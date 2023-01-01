Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone dies

Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone has died at the age of 66.



On Saturday, Joe Henry took to social media to announce that his brother-in-law had passed away on Friday. No cause of death was given.



Alongside a black-and-white photograph, Joe described Anthony as a "complex character" whom he also considered to be a "true brother".



"Trouble fades; and family remains - with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony," he wrote. "I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision."



Joe is married to Madonna and Anthony's sister Melanie Ciccone.



The Queen of Pop has not yet commented on the sad news.



However, her friend Debi Mazar posted a tribute via Instagram on Sunday in which she remembered Anthony as a "real Renaissance Man".



"Full of prose, lover of literature, his Italian heritage, good wine & cooking," the actress posted. "He was someone I respected and thought to be a brilliant mind. He nurtured my young soul. I will always choose to remember his kindness & smile. My condolences to his entire family. He was very much loved."