Miley Cyrus on track for a seventh week at Number 1 with 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus tracks for a seventh consecutive week at Number 1 with Flowers – but could PinkPantheress or The Weeknd pose a threat?



PinkPantheress’s viral smash Boy’s a liar currently sits less than 3,000 chart units behind Miley at Number 2 – might it become the Kent-born singer-songwriter’s first-ever chart-topper?



The Weeknd’s 2016 cut Die For You – lifted from his third studio LP Starboy – looks set to break the Top 5 for the first time this Friday (4). The Canadian-born star released a brand-new remix of the song with Ariana Grande last week.



Off the back of her Number 1 album last week, Pink could see the Fred again..-produced TRUSTFALL secure a new peak this week (11). Should it hold on, it’ll become Pink’s highest-charting track since 2018’s A Million Dreams (11).



George Ezra’s Green Green Grass eyes a return to the Top 10 thanks to a viral ‘sped up’ mix, currently tracking to rebound to Number 10. The song originally peaked at Number 3 in July 2022.



And, finally, Mae Stephens is on course to break the Top 20 for the first time with her earworm If We Ever Broke Up (20).

