Shawn Mendes still struggles with 'insecurities' over singing

Shawn Mendes has admitted he still has "insecurities" over his singing ability.



The Canadian pop singer-songwriter released his debut album Handwritten in 2015, with the single Stitches catapulting him to international fame.



Since then, Shawn has gone on to drop hits like There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back and Señorita, but in an interview for The Wall Street Journal, the star revealed that he likes singing in the shower as it offers him a sense of freedom.



"I still have a lot of insecurities when it comes to singing, so I take that opportunity to let it go," he said.



Elsewhere in the chat, Shawn noted that he is "ready" to start making some new music after cancelling his Wonder world tour last July in order to focus on his mental health.



He also emphasised how he has learned about the importance of setting boundaries in recent years.



"Understanding how setting boundaries does not make you an unkind person has really changed my life," the 24-year-old continued. "And also understanding that it's not easy to do. It's a difficult thing to do. It feels uncomfortable. It makes other people feel a little uncomfortable for a moment, but ultimately, it's a very powerful and helpful thing to do for every relationship. So yeah, boundary-setting is not mean, it's actually very important. It's very kind, actually."