Bring Me The Horizon recording new music on tour bus

Bring Me The Horizon have been recording new music on their tour bus.

The band installed a studio on their bus during their tour of the US at the end of 2022 and recorded a number of songs, which they hope to start releasing "pretty soon".

Drummer Mat Nicholls told Impericon: "New songs coming? Yeah. We’re actually working on them at the minute. We’ve got a studio on our bus. We did it in America – we wrote a bunch of stuff, actually, and recorded some stuff in America as well. So hopefully one pretty soon.

"As for the basics of a record, we’ve got some good stuff coming along. It took a while. These things are always hard, especially for us, because our band’s quite perfectionist, and we change our mind a lot as well. You’ll write something one day and think it’s wicked, and then you’ll go away and come back to it and you don’t think it’s as good as you thought it was originally.

"It’s coming, just trust us, trust the process. We’ve got some good stuff coming along, and hopefully this tour we’ve got some downtime where usually we just play FIFA, but instead we’re trying to write music. It’s coming along well, and we should have a song, at least, very soon.”

The band have been working with producer Zakk Cervini, who also produced their 2020 record 'Post Human: Survival Horror'.