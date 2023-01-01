NEWS Nas headlines Madison Square Garden for the first time Newsdesk Share with :





GRAMMY-Award winning rap legend Nas gave a high energy performance at his first ever headlining show at The World’s Most Famous Arena.



Produced by Live Nation, the show brought the sold-out crowd to their feet, delivering a 34-song set, performing songs from his King’s Disease Trilogy including “27 Summers,” “Spicy,” and “Michael & Quincy.”



He was joined by Mary J. Blige on “Reminisce,” Slick Rick on “Hey Young World” and AZ on “Life’s A Bitch.” Nas also took the stage performing classic hits like “New York State of Mind,” “1 Mic,” and “If I ruled the World.”



