Louis Tomlinson felt 'mortified and bitter' when One Direction split

Louis Tomlinson was "mortified" when One Direction parted ways.

The 31-year-old singer admitted to The Times in a new interview that he was "absolutely gutted" when the boy band broke up in 2015.

"When One Direction split up, I was mortified, I was absolutely gutted," he said. "I was a bit bitter, I suppose because it just felt like another loss to me. But I've a better understanding of things now, and there's not as much anger. It is what it is."

Louis, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015 and are frequently asked about getting back together. However, with their successful solo careers, particularly Harry's, Louis admitted a reunion seems "hard to imagine right now".

"But I'd be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn't have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I'd be up for that," he added. "I do miss the boys and I do definitely miss being one of the five, but I like doing my own thing too. It was time."

Elsewhere during the interview, Louis confessed he felt "envious" of Harry's solo stardom when they first went their separate ways.

"We were always aware that Harry fit that mould, and it's been an amazing thing to watch. Envy? At the start maybe, when I was trying to find my feet, but it's never healthy to cross-reference your own success with others is it?" he commented.