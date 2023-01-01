NEWS Lil Wayne: 'My fans know I give my all' Newsdesk Share with :





Lil Wayne joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his new song “Kant Nobody” (feat. DMX). He tells Apple Music about working with Swizz Beatz, why fans are getting the song now, staying off social media, what fans can expect from ’The Carter 6’, his thoughts on coming in at Number Seven on Billboard’s list of the Top 50 Greatest Rappers of all time, competition in rap, supporting Drake from early on, being a singular force in hip hop, how he stays healthy, and more.



Lil Wayne Tells Apple Music About New Song "Kant Nobody" (feat. DMX)…



That’s my brother first of all…Swizz. That’s the way we work, we got a billion bangers and just pick one to put out whenever we feel like it. Everyone around me knows that I don’t do social media. With that said, the world can end and if it ends on social media I would not know. I’d still be walking around. If it doesn’t happen through sports, I don’t know it happened. With that said, my bro Mac said he was a little upset about something that came out about rap or something like that?? I don’t even know about lists.



On Coming in at Number Seven on Billboard’s List of the Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time…



Man, who the hell is before me? Was the list including ALLLL hip hop, like before and after as well? I can deal with that… I will tell you that I am a motherf***ing one. Everybody whose names you named; they also know I’m number one. Go ask em. They know what it is.



On Competition in Rap…



This is creativity. No one gets behind a mic, approaches a song and says “I’m making a song so it can be better than this one.” If we all approached it that way, yeah, it’d be a competition. This is creativity. Any individual who creates, this is their individuality. They’re putting their growth and creativity out there for you to enjoy. But we also know this is what the world does, so we have no problem with it.



On What Fans Can Expect From ‘Tha Carter 6’



Everybody already know… you already know… come on… it’s Carter 6. I never even imagined. That didn’t even sound right years ago. I can’t believe we’re at Carter 6. My fans know I give my all. Go listen to my last feature and know it’s gonna be a thousand times better than that.



On Supporting Drake from Early On…



It was easy for me. It was obvious. I saw what he could be and would be. It was easy for me to keep motivating him and letting him know what it is. You have to see it to believe it. It was very simple. Doing a song with me. It was just that simple. Him knowing “I can go blow for blow with you on a joint” — that was his motivation. That’s his chip.



On Being a Singular Force in Hip Hop…



Honestly, I would say… there is a point where you look around and you’re like I’m not even sure if anyone’s coming down this road with me. Any direction I go into, it’s always inspired. Therefore, I never feel alone because I always have the inspiration. Inspiration grows and I work with people that LOVE to see growth. I’m fortunate to have these people around me. The last tour I got off was with Blink-182. At the end of the day, I find myself at the country music awards and doing tours with Blink 182. There’s not a lot of rappers in this position who can say they’ve done that. I stand alone on that mountain.



On How He Stays Healthy…



When I was 19, I moved to Miami and my mom is a chef and she was very happy for the move because New Orleans is crazy. One thing she really wanted me to do was get a personal chef. So therefore, you’re not just eating anything. So from the age of 19 to now, I’ve always had a personal chef. I haven’t eaten any fast food forever. I don’t know what McDonalds smell like. Only Gyms I know is Jim Jones. I can’t lift a weight. I don’t do no workout.



On What Appeals to Him About Skateboarding…



Outside of just the activity of it, it was the camaraderie for me. Going to public parks.

