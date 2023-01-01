NEWS Miley Cyrus reigns for a sixth consecutive week with 'Flowers' Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus retains her reign atop the Official Singles Chart for a sixth consecutive week.



Enduring smash Flowers extends its lead as 2023’s longest-running Number 1 single, and is once again the UK’s Official biggest song, boasting 7.4 million streams tracked across the week.



PinkPantheress’s viral hit Boy’s a liar lifts one to a brand-new Number 2 peak in its 10th week on chart. Can the earworm, bolstered by a remix with American rapper Ice Spice, prove competition for Miley in next week’s Number 1 race?



American rapper and singer Coi Leray claims a career-best with Players as she lifts five spots (7), while Tiësto and Tate McRae’s slow-burning dance track 10:35 breaks into the Top 10 for the first time (8).



There’s no ceiling stopping Lizzy McAlpine’s ascent this week. The Pennsylvania-born singer-songwriter secures her first-ever Top 10 single, as the rapidly-gaining Ceilings leaps 12 places (9).



Many songs celebrate new peaks as they edge ever-closer to the Top 10 today. South London rapper Strandz is up 15 with Us Against the World following the release of its Digga D remix (12), Libianca’s addictive People lifts two (13), as does Mimi Webb’s Red Flags (15) and Cian Ducrot claims a career-best with I’ll Be Waiting, up three (16).



As her ninth studio album reaches Number 1, Pink sees two of its singles make movements in the Top 40. Fred again..-produced title track TRUSTFALL leaps 21 to a new peak (14), as does Never Gonna Not Dance Again (19).



This week’s highest new entry comes courtesy of Niall Horan. Heaven – the first single lifted from his upcoming third studio album The Show – lands straight in at Number 18 to provide the One Direction star his eighth solo Top 40 single.



Breakout star Mae Stephens blazes onto the Official Singles Chart with If We Ever Broke Up this week. The Kettering-born singer-songwriter sees the song transcend its TikTok virality to impact the Top 40 for the first time, up 22 (23).



Sub Focus & Dimension’s high-octane hit Ready to Fly clinches a new peak this week (29), as US rapper Lil Uzi Vert rebounds back to his previous peak with Just Wanna Rock (32).



Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr earns her first Top 40 single as Rush jumps eight places (36), while beabadoobee claims her first Top 40 track as a lead artist, and second overall, with viral hit Glue Song (38).



Finally, Texas-born singer-songwriter d4vd sees Here With Me bounce back into the Top 40 to a brand-new peak of Number 39.

