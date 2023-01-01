NEWS Pink celebrates fourth Number 1 album with Trustfall Newsdesk Share with :





The inimitable Pink celebrates her fourth UK Number 1 album with TRUSTFALL.



The Pennsylvania-born superstar storms straight to the summit with her ninth studio record, outselling her closest competition more than 2:1. TRUSTFALL reaches the top with over 65% of its total made up of physical sales.



Previously, Pink enjoyed chart-topping success with Funhouse (2008), Beautiful Trauma (2017) and Hurts 2B Human (2019).



Speaking exclusively to OfficialCharts.com, Pink says: “Thank you everyone so, so, so much. I cannot believe it. I really can’t believe it. I love you guys, I had a great week with you over there in the UK and I really appreciate you.



“I’m glad that you love this record as much as I do. I can’t believe it, thank you!”



This means Pink now ties with Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Adele and Beyoncé on the list of female solo artists with the most Number 1 albums in Official Charts history; each with four to their name.



Pink’s 2010 compilation Greatest Hits…So Far!!! also returns to the Top 40 this week (34).



Elsewhere in the all-new Top 3, Irish rock outfit Inhaler debut at Number 2 with their second studio album Cuts & Bruises. The group – comprising Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, Josh Jenkinson and Ryan McMahon - previously became the first Irish act to top the Official Albums Chart with their debut record in 13 years with It Won’t Always Be Like This.



Cuts & Bruises tops the Official Record Store Chart, proving the most-purchased LP in independent record shops this week, and is the week’s most-purchased album on wax as it debuts atop the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



At Number 3, Welsh rockers Those Damn Crows secure a career-best with Inhale/Exhale. The group, hailing from Bridgend in South Wales, previously enjoyed Top 40 success with 2020’s Number 14-peaking Point of No Return.



Rounding out this week’s new entries are British electronic duo Orbital. Kent-born brothers Paul and Phil Hartnoll’s tenth studio LP Optical Delusion (6) becomes their fourth Top 10 record to date, and first in 24 years. The record debuts at Number 3 on this week’s Official Record Store Chart.



Finally, following the announcement of his upcoming biopic, Michael Jackson’s The Essential collection sees a return to the Top 40 this week (20).

