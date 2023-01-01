Louis Tomlinson admits a One Direction reunion is 'hard to imagine right now'

The 31-year-old singer shot to fame in the chart-topping boy band alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik in 2010, and has documented the highs and lows in a tell-all documentary, 'All Of Those Voices'.

While promoting the film, Louis admitted that while he hopes he and his bandmates reunite in the future, he can't see it happening anytime soon, especially given Harry's massive solo success and film work, which he's proud of.

In an interview with The Times newspaper, the singer said: "Well, it’s not a surprise is it? We were always aware that Harry fit that mould, and it’s been an amazing thing to watch."

The 'Bigger Than Me' singer admits he was jealous of Harry's success at the start of his solo career, because he hadn't found his "feet" yet, but he's learned not to compare himself with others.

Asked if he was envious of his bandmate's solo success, he replied: "Envy? At the start maybe, when I was trying to find my feet, but it’s never healthy to cross-reference your own success with others is it? These days I’m learning to elevate myself in those moments when I have to. I didn’t know how to do that before, but now? Now I know I f****** can."

And when quizzed on reuniting with 1D - who became a four-piece when Zayn quit in 2015, before going on hiatus themselves the year later - Louis confessed: "Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now."

However, he added: "I'd be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn't have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I'd be up for that."

In the documentary, Louis opens up about the devastation of the 'History' group going on an indefinite break and how he thought it was the end of his career.

He confessed in the trailer for the film: "I thought for me, it was the band or nothing.

"It was hard for me to imagine myself on my own. I didn't see a way back — not even musically, but just to do anything."

Louis released his debut single 'Just Hold On' in December 2016.

He released his second solo album 'Faith in the Future' in November last year.

Viewers can expect an "intimate and unvarnished view of Louis' life and career. Through never-before-seen home movie footage and behind-the-scenes access to Louis’ sell-out 2022 World Tour, All Of Those Voices offers a unique perspective on what it's like to be a musician in today's fast-paced world."

The documentary will be shown in cinemas for a limited time only from March 22.

Tickets are on sale now. Head to www.allofthosevoices.com for the most up-to-date information about participating cinemas globally.