Liam Fender finds it "amusing" taking requests for his famous brother Sam.

The musician has followed in his sibling's footsteps by launching a career in music and wants to forge his own path in the industry, but he still gets friends asking him to ask the 'Seventeen Going Under' hitmaker if he'll play at their weddings.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "It is quite amusing to be honest with you because they must think that we live in the same house and we go back home with Mum and Dad.

"So I'II just sit down at the breakfast table and ask Sam to play at their weddings. I do get a fair bit of that - but it is amusing at times."

Liam has just shared his second single, 'Don't Follow Me Down', the follow-up to last year's 'If Love Will Conquer', which is about being in "total despair."

Of the promo for the track, he said: "The video portrays the struggle lot of us go through on a daily basis. The idea that we all at times put on a front. Wearing a mask to disguise the torment within. The despair of feeling stuck in a rut, playing out the same meaningless tasks day in day out. Acting brash to distract from vulnerability. Misreading people in a state of paranoia and a perceived sense of persecution whilst often failing to see that others are wearing the same mask. However, through friendship and the ability to open up, you discover that you've allowed your intuition to be sabotaged and the dark reality you've created is actually very far from the truth."

Liam said of his foray int music: "I haven't chosen to do this, it's just in my DNA."

Like his brother Sam, 28, the Geordie's music is deeply personal and about real life.

He added: "My music's deeply rooted in where I'm from: it comes from a real place. There's a distinct sense of a bygone era, but in all that you find real people, real voices and real stories."

Stream 'Don't Follow Me Down' on all streaming platforms now and watch the music video on Liam's official music video.