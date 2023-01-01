Lewis Capaldi's fans step in to sing Someone You Loved during tics episode

Lewis Capaldi's fans stepped in to sing the rest of 'Someone You Loved' for the pop star at his gig as he suffered a tics episode.

The Scottish superstar has Tourette's syndrome and has recently reassured fans not to be concerned when he's twitching on stage, as the jolting movements are brought on when he's feeling excited or nervous.

And in a heart-warming clip from his concert, the crowd could be heard singing louder and louder as Lewis took a step back from the microphone.

The 'Pointless' hitmaker recently said talking about his diagnosis has taken the "sting" out of the issue.

The 26-year-old singer revealed earlier this year that he'd been diagnosed with the disorder, and Lewis admits that speaking about it has made his life a little easier.

Asked whether it was important for him to share the news, Lewis replied: "I never meant to announce it, I just kind of said it on Instagram Live, but I like talking about it because it takes the sting out.

"That's the worst thing when I'm on flights people go, 'Are you okay to fly?' And I'm like, 'Cheeky b******, of course, I'm OK to fly'. So it's nice to be able to go, 'No, it's just my Tourette's.'"

The BRIT Award winner admitted he's still "trying to work out how to temper it."

Lewis told the BBC: "It's a really new thing. I'm still trying to work out how to temper it.

"I got medical cannabis, which you can get in the UK apparently - although I got it off some guy on the street corner. And I've got Sertraline [an anti-depressant] for my anxiety in general."

Lewis previously revealed that he decided to go public with his diagnosis because he didn't want fans to think he's been "taking cocaine or something".

The 'Before You Go' hitmaker explained: "I have been diagnosed with Tourette’s.

"I wanted to speak about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something."

Lewis is learning to live with the symptoms of the condition, and the award-winning star has even had Botox injections to help to control his tics.

He shared: "My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous, or stressed. It is something I am living with. It is not as bad as it looks."