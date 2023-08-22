Boygenius announce two huge debut UK shows

Supergroup Boygenius have announced two huge outdoor UK shows.

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker will play London's Gunnersbury Park on August 20, with support from MUNA and Ethel Cain.

The trio will also play Halifax’s Piece Hall two days later (22.08.23) with dream pop star Ethel.

The pair of shows are boygenius' first-ever UK gigs.

More special guests will be confirmed for both shows in due course.

Boygenius release their debut studio album, 'The Record’, on March 31.

It follows their well-received 2018 self-titled EP.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on March 3 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Before the UK dates, boygenius will play the world-famous Coachella Music Festival on April 15 and 22.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Hollywood star Kristen Stewart will direct three of the group's music videos.

They've so far released the singles ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’ and ‘True Blue' from the eagerly-awaited LP.

In a recent cover interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Lucy and Julien, both 27, heaped praise on Phoebe, 28, for the way she's handled her rise to fame.

Lucy said: “She handles it so gracefully. In ways that I would feel complicated, she has such clarity."

And Julien added: “It’s wild and it impresses me the scale that she is able to sanely deal in.

“We’ll get random texts from her, ‘Just hung out with…’ some famous hero. It’s like a bingo box of unimaginable interactions.”