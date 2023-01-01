Selena Gomez announces social media break

Selena Gomez has announced that she is taking a break from social media.



In a TikTok livestream on Thursday, the Only Murders in the Building star told fans that she would no longer be using social media for the foreseeable future after being dragged into feud rumours.



"I'm very happy, I'm so blessed, I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier. I'm good," she said in her video, seemingly responding to criticism she's received online. "I love who I am, I don't care. I'm big, I'm not, I don't care."



She continued, "I love who I am. And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly. And I'm 30, I'm too old for this."



Selena assured her fans that she "loved (them) so much" despite her feelings about being online and explained that she would "see you guys sooner than later", adding, "I'm just gonna take a break from everything."



The Same Old Love singer shut down her TikTok account shortly after she defended her long-term friend Taylor Swift in the comments of a resurfaced video showing Hailey Bieber making a gagging gesture at Taylor's name.



"So sorry my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," she wrote.



Earlier this week, Hailey and Kylie Jenner were accused of bullying Selena over her laminated eyebrows. Kylie told her followers they were "reaching" and "making something out of nothing" and Selena responded, calling the feud suggestion "unnecessary".



Earlier on Thursday, the 30-year-old became the most-followed woman on Instagram with 382 million followers, surpassing Kylie's 380 million.