Noel Gallagher channels heartbreak into new music

Noel Gallagher has seemingly channelled his heartbreak from the end of his marriage to Sara MacDonald into new music.

The 'Easy Now' singer has started work on an acoustic album, which he says is "very sombre", and appears to have been inspired by his split from his wife of 12 years and mother to his sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12.

Noel - who also has 23-year-old daughter Anais with first wife Meg Mathews - told BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley: “It [the acoustic album] will be all new material, I’ve already started it. I’ve done about four or five tunes.”

He continued: “It’s very sombre, as you can imagine. It’s not uplifting. It’s all written anyway, it’s just a case of whether I record it now or sit on it for another three years.

“One is really, really, really fantastic.”

Asked if it's about heartbreak, he replied: “I’ll let you decide that.”

The former Oasis rocker also revealed that the track 'Dead To The World' on his upcoming High Flying Birds album 'Council Skies' is about arguing with your significant other - and it's his "favourite" tune he's "ever" penned.

The man behind 90s classics 'Wonderwall', 'Don't Look Back in Anger' and 'Live Forever' said: “It’s one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written.

“It’s quite a personal song. I guess when people hear it they will kind of understand why. But it’s about being too tired to argue.”

The 55-year-old Britpop legend also revealed he was in the studio working on a Burt Bacharach project before the legendary composer's death on February 8, aged 94.

Noel spilled: “I did a couple of things with him just before he died and I’m not sure if they’ll see the light of day.

“I got invited down to some place in North London where they were re-recording all of his greats and he wanted me to sing 'This Guy’s In Love With You' with an orchestra.

“He was meant to turn up but his flight was getting in late or something.

"I haven’t heard the finished version, but what a dude.”

Oasis famously paid homage to the 'I'll Never Fall in Love Again' composer with the inclusion of a Bacharach poster on the iconic album cover for their acclaimed 1994 LP 'Definitely Maybe'.