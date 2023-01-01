Damon Albarn plans to 'pass on' Gorillaz to someone else

Damon Albarn wants to "pass on" Gorillaz to someone else one day.

The Blur frontman and artist Jamie Hewlett launched the animated band in 1998 and the 54-year-old musician thinks it would be "amazing" if the group kept going for years as they would be able to hand over the project to someone else to keep it going.

He said: “I’d like to pass it on to another guy who’s a cartoonist and a musician. That would be amazing.”

Damon is currently busy promoting Gorillaz' eighth studio album, 'Cracker Island', which, like their previous efforts features an array of special guests.

But the 'Feel Good Inc.' hitmaker admitted he had originally wanted The Strokes' Julian Casablancas to sing on 'Oil' until producer Greg Kurstin suggested Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks.

Asked how Stevie came to feature on the record, he told The Sun newspaper: “Greg Kurstin instigated it.

“I originally had that tune down — believe it or not — for Julian Casablancas.

“But Greg asked, ‘Why don’t you try Stevie? I know her and I’m going to see her next week’.

“I said, ‘Be my guest, play it to her’. I didn’t think she would agree in a million years but she liked the subject matter.”

Bad Bunny features on another track, 'Tormenta', and he was on Damon's radar because of his daughter Missy and her friend Salima.

He said: “They grew up together and went to the Spanish school at the top of our road. So they’re attuned to Latin music and into reggaeton.”

The 'Song 2' rocker admitted he is in awe of the Puerto Rican musician's talent.

He gushed: “Bad Bunny’s the real deal. He’s got one of those annoying voices which is exactly right every time. So accurate and so consistent, it’s amazing.

“When I hear people like him, I think, ‘If I could sing like that, I would be the biggest artist in the world, but I can’t, so I’m not!’