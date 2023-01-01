Britney Spears slams 'constant lies' and 'borderline harassment' from media

Britney Spears has called out the tabloid press for publishing false stories about her.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the Hold Me Closer singer spoke out against the media in general and TMZ in particular for allegedly spreading fake news about her.

TMZ’s latest stories pertaining to the singer include Ken Seeley expressing concern for her life, fan conspiracy theories surrounding her Instagram activity, and photos of Britney and her husband Sam Asghari visiting Nobu, Malibu.

“The constant lies from the media and TMZ have felt like borderline harassment,” Britney captioned a clip from The Andy Griffith Show. “It’s extremely disturbing, due to the fact of how incredibly important it is at this time in my life to be supported and respected!!! Also, the way the news has always spread lies about me is incredibly heartbreaking.”

She continued, “I meditate over hope and excitement for my future!!! I have transformed my whole life with the elimination of my conservatorship and I deserve respect!!!

“It’s almost embarrassing commenting on this because of how completely outrageous what’s being said is!!! It’s my right to protect myself from the cruelty of the outside world.”

In the clip, Andy Griffith was depicted telling a young Ron Howard, “Just because somebody said something doesn’t mean it has to be printed. You don’t circulate stories that are mean and unkind about people.

“There are too many other stories to put in, nice stories.”

Ron responded, “When we put in the nice kinda stories, nobody wanted to buy the paper.”

TMZ has not publicly responded to Britney’s complaints.