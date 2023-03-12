Rihanna signed on to perform at 2023 Oscars

Rihanna has been tapped to perform at 2023’s Oscars.

A press release from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday the Diamonds singer had agreed to perform at this year’s Oscars ceremony on Sunday 12 March, 2023.

The news of Rhianna's performance has come shortly after her announcement of her second pregnancy during this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Scheduled to air live on ABC straight from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, the Academy Awards broadcast has been set to feature Rihanna’s performance of Lift Me Up - the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track nominated for an Oscar for Original Song.

Lift Me Up included music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson. Its lyrics were written by Ryan and Tems.

Academy Awards producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner promised in their release other talent for the show would be announced “in the coming weeks”.

While Rihanna has won nine Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 13 American Music Awards (including the Icon Award), and seven MTV Video Music Awards (including the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award), this is the 35-year-old's first Oscar nomination.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel has signed on as the awards show host.