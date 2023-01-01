Pink reflects on 'very complicated' relationship with collaborator Linda Perry

Pink has admitted her working relationship with Linda Perry was "very complicated".

The So What singer, real name Alecia Moore, recruited the former 4 Non Blondes star to help her write songs for her second studio album, 2001's Missundaztood, and went on to collaborate again on 2003's Try This.

While Pink and Perry achieved huge success, during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the singer confessed that they didn't always get along and she felt "betrayed" when the hitmaker began writing for other artists.

"(Our) relationship was very, very complicated. She always said I burst her bubble and she was so much happier when she was left alone and that she never wanted any of this," she shared.

However, Pink insisted that any tension with Perry had nothing to do with her giving the 2002 song Beautiful to Christina Aguilera to record.

"(Perry is) so talented and she just went on to be all these things and that was the part that hurt, it had nothing to do with Christina, it had to do with all of it," the 43-year-old explained. "One great thing about Linda is she will pull perfection out of you, and she did that with Christina... that song ended up where it was supposed to be. It found its home."

Pink is currently promoting her ninth studio album, Trustfall.