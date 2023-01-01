Pink certain Janis Joplin biopic will never get made

Pink is convinced a biopic about the life and career of Janis Joplin will never get made.

Back in 2004, the So What hitmaker was in the mix to portray the late singer in a film but the project never materialised.

Asked about the biopic during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, Pink - real name Alecia Moore - offered up her take on why the movie has been shelved for so long.

"I think, honestly, Janis doesn't want it made," she said. "I think there's a lot of things that go into that. I think it's a lot harder to get a biopic done about a female - that's why we don't have that many."

Over the years, the likes of Renée Zellweger, Amy Adams, and Michelle Williams, among many others, have been attached to portray Janis in different movies.

And while Pink was originally onboard with making her feature film debut in a biopic about the rock star, she admitted producers didn't know how to incorporate Janis's death of a heroin overdose at the age of 27 in 1970 into the narrative.

"There's had to have been at least 10 projects that didn't fly. To me, that's a bigger (concern)," the 43-year-old continued. "They want to make it a happy ending - it's not a happy ending. I mean, it's a completion, but it's not the truth... I wasn't there, I can't say the whole story, but it certainly wasn't a happy ending."