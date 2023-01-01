Nas keen to collaborate with Billy Joel or Bruce Springsteen

Nas is interested in the idea of collaborating with either Billy Joel or Bruce Springsteen on new music.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, host Stephen asked the rapper if there was an artist he would like to work with one day.

"There's a lot. From Sade to Al Green to Billy Joel to The Boss, Bruce," he shared.

Nas went on to note that he even tried to approach Joel at one of his concerts staged at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"I tried that at Billy Joel's concert. I went to his show and it was incredible. He's the king of the Garden," the 49-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Nas explained that he feels as if he is still setting out his own path within the hip-hop scene.

"I'm really trying to figure out what my next move is. I feel like a lot of hip-hop artists my age are not putting out a lot of material. So, I can't look to them as reference, they've kinda slowed down. For whatever reasons, I understand, it's a tough thing," he continued, noting that he is influenced by producer Hit-Boy. "We're kinda inspiring ourselves at this point."

Nas is set to play a one-off gig at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.