Jake Bugg announces Teenage Cancer Trust gig

Jake Bugg has been added to the line-up for Teenage Cancer Trust at The Royal Albert Hall.

The 'Trouble Town' hitmaker will headline the legendary venue in London as part of the fundraising concert series on March 23.

He said: "I have always been a supporter of Teenage Cancer Trust. It's an honour to represent TCT at the Albert Hall and I look forward to playing songs from the last decade to celebrate their great work."

Kasabian, Wet Leg, Courteeners, and Underworld are also headlining their own nights for TCT.

Acid house icons Underworld - comprising Karl Hyde and Rick Smith - will play on March 20, with a special guest.

The duo said: "It's such an honour and a delight and it's just really f****** great to be performing for the wonderful Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall on March 20th."

Indie sensations Wet Leg - Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chamber - will be joined by rising singer-songwriter CMAT at the hall on March 22.

Manchester rockers Courteeners are set for March 24, and Kasabian will be joined by The Snuts on March 25.

The 'Club Foot' rockers first played the TCT stage in 2007, before returning in 2009, 2013 then again in 2018.

They will play their first TCT show with Serge Pizzorno as frontman.

The charity shows made a triumphant return in 2022, post-COVID, with performances from The Who, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, YUNGBLUD, Madness and more.

Roger Daltrey CBE, Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron and mastermind behind the gigs, said:"The generosity of the people who work in the music and comedy industries never ceases to amaze me. In this, our 21st year, after two years of artists having no shows at all, at a time where the only certain paydays are from live performances, artists are willing to give up their earnings from a London show.

"It shows us that miracles are everywhere, but if you cough or sneeze you'd miss them!

"I'm happy to announce the Royal Albert Hall week for Teenage Cancer Trust!"

Head to www.teenagecancertrust.org/gigs for tickets.

TCT line-up:

Monday 20 March - Underworld

Tuesday 21 March - An Evening Of Comedy

Wednesday 22 March - Wet Leg

Thursday 23 March - Jake Bugg

Friday 24 March - Courteeners

Saturday 25 March - Kasabian