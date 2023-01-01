BLACKPINK fan Usher left inspired by the K-Pop girl group's live show

Usher was left inspired after seeing BLACKPINK live.

The 'Love in This Club' hitmaker was so blown away by the K-Pop girl group's Atlanta show in November that he was "taking notes" for his 'My Way' Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at the Park MGM resort in Sin City.

He told GQ magazine: “I literally went to a BLACKPINK concert in Atlanta, and I was like, man! I’m goofy! I’m looking like, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’"

Usher added: “They were putting on a show. Wardrobe, great sequencing, with the lighting and everything working in sync – there’s no detail spared. I loved that."

The 44-year-old R'n'B legend says his residency is all about pleasing the ladies.

He said: “I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for.

“They’ve been saving up all year and were able to manage to get away from their kids or get away from their problems."

Meanwhile, Usher recently admitted he's enjoyed "indulging" in Vegas.

The 'My Boo' hitmaker loves Sin City life so much, he extended his residency at Park MGM, adding another 25 shows between March and July 2023, and he admitted he loves being based in the party capital because there are so many opportunities to have fun, though he insisted he doesn't overdo it because of his professional commitments.

He said: "I'm doing everything in Vegas. Unfortunately, I must say that it does accommodate all of the lifestyle of who I am and what I enjoy. It's sitting at the crap table or playing a little blackjack, going out to the club a little bit, but I still have the ability to do all the other things that I love as well. [Like] eating some good food.

"It's hot as hell out here, that's the one thing that I've had to get used to, it's extremely dry. But I do, I do indulge and have fun in Sin City. OK. Not too much. Because I still have the obligation of making sure that I show up and enjoy myself on stage."

The 'OMG' singer has enjoyed seeing a diverse crowd at his shows and admitted the appeal of being based in Vegas is that it helps him strike a great balance with his personal and professional lives.

He told the 'People Every Day' podcast: "Having an audience come to you is always great. I love the fact that I've been able to really celebrate all of the years of my music and see a very mixed, eclectic crowd of people. But I think more than anything, the fact that it fits my lifestyle.

"I've been able to still focus on the things that I love, that are creative, that are kind of ancillary to what I do in music. Whether it's in film or rather in production or working with other artists and still have family time, but yet still do what I love, which is performing."