Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones' side project to make festival debut at Black Deer 2023

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones' side project Far From Saints will make their festival debut at Black Deer Festival 2023.

The 'Maybe Tomorrow' hitmaker and The Wind and The Wave's Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker will debut tracks from their upcoming debut album during their set at the festival of Americana, which takes place between June 16 and June 18 at Eridge Park in Kent, South East England.

The trio posted on Twitter: Pleased to announce that @farfromsaints will be performing at the @blackdeerfest in Kent! The festival takes place 16th-18th June 2023. For tickets and further info please go to: https://blackdeerfestival.com. Hope to see you there!"

Other new additions to the stacked bill include The Pretenders, Midlake, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Bear's Den, Midlake, Steve Earle.

Previously confirmed acts include Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Lucinda Williams, The Teskey Brothers, Calexico, Allison Russell, and Bonnie Raitt.

The Black Deer show will follow their debut live show at London's EartH Theatre in Hackney on June 5.

Kelly shared in a recent statement: “Like starting over … our first show at EartH Theatre will be a brand new and exciting experience that we can’t wait to share with you all.

“We’ve got a great band, half Welsh and half American, revving up to play the new album in its entirety with some extras here n’ there!”

Kelly recently reassured Stereophonics fans that he's just on a "little holiday" from the band.

The Welsh rocker was commenting after Far From Saints debuted their lead single, 'Let's Turn This Back Around', and announced an album, but he insisted Stereophonics are "stronger than ever" and have not split up.

Speaking on Radio X, Kelly said: “There’s no breaking up with the band or anything.

“For me, after 25 years of doing all our work, it’s like, I wanna show other sides of what I would like to try creatively.”

Fans can also expect a new solo LP from the 48-year-old musician.

He added: “But, there’s no fear that [Stereophonics are] not going to come back and do what we do.

“You know, I’ve got a bunch of songs I’ve got for that but I’m keeping them in the back pocket until we’re ready to do it again.

“And what’s good about the band is we’re still forward-thinking, we’re still making records that are doing really well. We’re still playing arenas, we’re still playing stadiums, and the songs are still on the radio. I’ve been back to songs we wrote in the ’90s, you know.

“So I’ve written new Stereophonics songs, but that time is not for now and the band are all doing their bits and pieces.”

Asked if Stereophonics will ever part ways, he replied: “No, no, no.”

He added: “I think Stereophonics is the type of band and the type of music with a catalogue that’s set in stone plus the new stuff that’s happening. It’s like a revolving door. There’s 12/14-year-old kids in the front row.

“The band is stronger than it’s ever been in many ways.”

Head to blackdeerfestival.com/tickets to grab remaining tickets.