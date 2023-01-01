Pink convinced Madonna 'doesn't like' her

Pink is adamant Madonna "doesn't like" her following an awkward meeting in the early 2000s.



During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the So What hitmaker named the Queen of Pop as a big inspiration for her music career, but confessed that she and Madonna aren't friendly.



"Madonna doesn't like me," she commented. "Some people just don't like me... I'm a polarising individual."



While Pink - real name Alecia Moore - insisted she has no issues with Madonna, any tension stems back to a meeting on the set of Live with Regis and Kelly in 2003.



"It's such a silly story... it sort of got twisted around that I was fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when, in actuality, she invited me to her dressing room," the 43-year-old recalled. "So, I just said a joke when Regis brought me out and was like, 'How does it feel to meet? I heard you're just falling over yourself backstage.' I'm like, 'I thought she wanted to meet me.' Didn't work out for us."



Despite the experience, Pink maintained that she is a fan of Madonna.



"I f**king love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her," she added.



Pink is currently promoting her ninth studio album, Trustfall.