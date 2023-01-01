David Bowie archive to go on display for first time

David Bowie's "incredible" archive is to go on display for the first time.

On Thursday, officials from London's V&A Museum announced that they had secured the late Starman singer's collection of handwritten lyrics, letters, sheet music, original costumes, fashion, photography, film, music videos, set designs, instruments, album artwork, and awards.

Encompassing over 80,000 items, including Bowie's Ziggy Stardust ensembles designed by Freddie Burretti, the archive is set to go on display at The David Bowie Centre for the Study of Performing Arts at the V&A East Storehouse in 2025.

"David Bowie was one of the greatest musicians and performers of all time," said Dr Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A. "The V&A is thrilled to become custodians of his incredible archive, and to be able to open it up for the public."

The acquisition of the archive by the V&A was made possible by executives at the David Bowie Estate and a $12 million (£10 million) donation from the Blavatnik Family Foundation and Warner Music Group.

Reacting to the news, actress Tilda Swinton expressed her delight over her friend's work being exhibited for younger generations to view.

"In acquiring his archive for posterity, the V&A will now be able to offer access to David Bowie's history - and the portal it represents - not only to practising artists from all fields, but to every last one of us, and for the foreseeable future," she commented. "This is a truly great piece of news, which deserves the sincerest gratitude and congratulations to all those involved who have made it possible."

Bowie died at the age of 69 in 2016.