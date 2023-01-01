Louis Tomlinson couldn't envision doing 'anything musically' after One Direction split

Louis Tomlinson didn't think he'd be able to do anything "musically" again after One Direction split.

The 31-year-old singer shot to fame in the chart-topping boy band alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik in 2010, and in his upcoming tell-all documentary, 'All Of Those Voices', he has opened up about the devastation of the 'History' group going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 and how he thought it was the end of his career.

He confessed in the trailer for the film: "I thought for me, it was the band or nothing.

"It was hard for me to imagine myself on my own. I didn't see a way back — not even musically, but just to do anything."

Fortunately, each member has gone on to have solo success, with Louis releasing his debut single 'Just Hold On' in December of that year.

He released his second solo album 'Faith in the Future' in November last year.

Viewers can expect an "intimate and unvarnished view of Louis' life and career. Through never-before-seen home movie footage and behind-the-scenes access to Louis’ sell-out 2022 World Tour, All Of Those Voices offers a unique perspective on what it's like to be a musician in today's fast-paced world."

The description continues: "From the highs of superstardom to the lows of personal tragedy, Louis' story is one of resilience and determination. The film explores his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path. Since the acclaimed release of his debut album ‘Walls’ and documenting the creation of his chart-topping 2022 album ‘Faith In The Future', the film shows a side of Louis that fans have never seen before, as he grapples with the pressures of fame and the weight of his own voice."

The 'Kill My Mind' singer commented: “This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world. I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story ‘in my own words'."

The documentary will be shown in cinemas for a limited time only from March 22.

Tickets are on sale now. Head to www.allofthosevoices.com for the most up-to-date information about participating cinemas globally.