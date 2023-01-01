Quavo remembers Takeoff with new memorial song

Quavo has shared a new song in memory of his late Migos bandmate and nephew Takeoff.

After releasing the moving tribute track 'Without You' - which he performed during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the Grammys earlier this month - Quavo has made the new song 'Greatness' available along with a music video containing footage of Takeoff, who was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, aged 28, in November.

Police arrested Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, in December as a suspect in the murder.

Officers also arrested Cameron Joshua, 22, who was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection to the shooting.

Patrick was released from jail in early January on a $1 million bond, and as part of the terms of his release is under house arrest, must wear a GPS tracking device and avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on March 9.

The pair of songs come after Quavo penned a letter to Takeoff.

He wrote: “It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together.

“Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on the same team. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Offset recently denied he brawled with Quavo at the Grammys.

The Migos rapper responded to reports of an alleged physical fight between the pair in a tweet, which read: “What tf look like fighting my brother yal n***** is crazy. (sic)"