JLS announce huge arena tour

JLS are embarking on a huge UK and Ireland arena tour - with a twist.

The 'Beat Again' hitmakers - comprising Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, J.B. Gill, and Oritsé Williams - have announced the 'Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour', which will kick off on October 20 in Dublin, Ireland, and wrap in Sheffield on November 11.

And they've revealed there will be DJ battles between Marvin and Aston during the live shows.

Marvin told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “There is going to be an element that audiences have never seen before from us.

“People know that I DJ and the fans have asked for me to do some sort of DJing in the show. But that would mean the other three getting a rest, which I’m not up for.

"Aston is DJing now, so there will be a part of the show where Aston and I will be playing tunes and JB and Oritsé will be hyping the crowd.

“We’re not just talking about JLS songs, we’ll be playing big records that represent the era that people know us the most from.”

Aston admitted they always intend to set new trends with their unique shows.

He added: “You’ve seen flying cars from us and you’ve seen us come down from the ceiling.

“We’ve set trends by doing outlandish stuff on tour so I’m not sure what else we can do to shock people.

"But everyone’s always expecting greatness from a JLS show, which we will try and provide.”

The quartet split in 2013 but reunited in February 2020, with a comeback concert series originally scheduled for November that year, but it was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Marvin previously admitted it was a bold move eventually going ahead with the dates in October 2021 because there was no guarantee further restrictions would be put in place.

He said: “We were the first major tour back on the road last October and November and we took a massive risk by doing those dates because it may not have happened and we would have had to move it for the fourth time.”

The former ‘X Factor’ contestants didn’t get to socialise much outside of the concerts because of the pandemic.

Marvin continued: “The rules were so strict, so we were in a bubble and after the show, we would just go back to our hotel.

“We’d have a communal room for the four of us and our management and security where we’d have a drink and play poker or computer games.

“It was actually quite nice. I missed a lot of DJing on the tour but in hindsight, we were so knackered, there’s no way I could have gone out after a show to do the DJ set.”

General sale tickets go on sale on March 3 at 9am GMT. Head to gigst.rs/JLSSignUp to sign-up for pre-sale access before February 28 at 5pm GMT and for the full tour dates.