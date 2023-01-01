Jennifer Lopez celebrates twins' 15th birthday with heartwarming video tribute

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate a major milestone in her children's lives.

In honour of Max and Emme's 15th birthday, Lopez shared a sweet video tribute set to Taylor Swift's song Fifteen.

The video, posted on both Instagram and Twitter, showcased rare footage of the twins over the years, from their early childhood memories to the present day, including appearances with Lopez's husband, Ben Affleck, and their father, Marc Anthony.

In the heartwarming video, Max and Emme can be seen blowing out the candles on their birthday cake, followed by a compilation of precious family moments.

Lopez expressed her immense love for her "brilliant coconuts" in the caption.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts I am so proud of you both in every single way," the 53-year-old wrote. "You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever HAPPY BIRTHDAY #Twins."

The Jenny from the Block singer was married to Anthony between 2004 and 2014. She tied the knot with Affleck in July 2022.

Anthony married Miss Universe Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira, in January and they announced last week that she is pregnant with her first child and his seventh.