Pregnant Jessie J craving meat after years of veganism

Jessie J has started eating meat again following years of veganism.

The Domino singer, who is pregnant with her first child, took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to share a photo of her dinner - which included chicken and potatoes.

Tagging London-based Caribbean restaurant Joyce's Jerk Joint, Jessie explained in the caption that she isn't abiding by a strict plant-based diet while pregnant.

"Most of my days vegan. Some days really not. Giving my body what it craves," she wrote.

Previously, Jessie shared that she had adopted a vegan diet, avoiding all animal-derived foods, because it helped with her health issues.

And in a separate post, the British star shared that she has been busy preparing for the arrival of her baby boy, but became emotional while recently putting his pram together.

"Sat sobbing putting the pram together, like sobbing loud. Still doesn't feel real," the 34-year-old posted. "Happy, scared, can't believe it, excited af (as f**k), what if I can't do it, he will be so small, I'm gonna love him so much."