Pink and Gwen Stefani were asked to be part of Madonna's MTV VMAs kiss

Pink has revealed she and Gwen Stefani were asked to be part of Madonna's 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance.



During a radio interview for KTU 103.5 on Wednesday, the So What singer was asked about the rumour that she was invited to be part of the iconic opening gig, in which the Queen of Pop kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.



In response, Pink - real name Alecia Moore - confirmed she was approached about being involved but declined as she was on holiday at the time.



"I think we all were (invited). I think Madonna wanted to kiss all of us," she recalled. "I was in Costa Rica at the time, having all kinds of fun with my boyfriend Carey Hart. Gwen Stefani was also invited, I remember. It was a bunch of us.



"It was going to be a party. It would've been a really weird party," the 43-year-old laughed.



Gwen has not yet commented on the story.



Earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez also acknowledged that she had been in discussions to be part of Madonna's spectacle but ended up filming a movie in Canada instead.



"I didn't wind up doing it, but yeah, we had talked about it... I love Madonna, I'm a huge fan, I always have been," she told E! News.