Lizzo: 'I would do a factory reset on social behaviour and just start over'

Lizzo joined Scott Mills on his BBC Radio 2 afternoon show today. Lizzo discusses her outfit at the 2023 Brit Awards, playing Glastonbury and why she’d be happy to give up all social media.



On her outfit at the 2023 Brit Awards



SCOTT: We love some 80s shoulder pads here at Radio 2, but that was next level.

LIZZO: Yeah, that wasn't just shoulder pads. That was like back pads, neck pad.

SCOTT: Was it heavy?

LIZZO: No, it was light, squishy, soft, malleable – surprisingly easy to perform in.

SCOTT: I kind of want that for my bed.

LIZZO: A little bit!

SCOTT: Was that your idea?

LIZZO: Well, I have an incredible stylist, Patty Wilson, and she showed me the runway show of this designer and I saw all those outrageous looks and I was like, why not? It's definitely new for me because, you know, I'm a leotard girl. I'm a bodysuit girl, but I was like, let me dip into some fashion and people are gagged. So, more to come!



On performing at Glastonbury



LIZZO: It was pretty amazing because the first time I played Glastonbury, which nobody probably will ever remember, I played to two people in a tent which is fine, and I didn't expect people to be there, but I was like the tent is making it harder for people to even know there's a show going on in here. So when I played I wasn't really expecting that many people, nor do I feel like it was that many people when I was on stage, because there's so much transit. You’re like, oh, these people aren't watching me. They're going to get a pretzel. And they were indeed watching the set... they were! And I didn't realise the effect it had on people here, but it feels really good to know that I can have a positive, lasting effect on people. I love that.



On switching off social media



SCOTT: If there was a button to switch off social media for good for everybody, would you press it?

LIZZO: Hell yeah, I’d burn it down. I’d burn it to the ground.

SCOTT: Why?

LIZZO: Because we've lost the original plot of the movie. Social media is a cool tool, but I think it steered us in the wrong direction and we're just going further and further away from God’s light every day. We're straying further away from the right path, and I think if we did a reset… I would do a factory reset on social behaviour and just start over and I think, I think we could do better.

