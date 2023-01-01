Britney Spears tells fans not to 'call the cops' if she deletes Instagram again

Britney Spears has told her fans not to "call the cops" if she deactivates her Instagram account in the future.



The Toxic hitmaker deactivated her Instagram account unannounced in January, prompting some of her fans to call the police concerned for her welfare. Deputies went to her house out of an abundance of caution and determined she was not in any danger.



Britney, who re-activated her account days later, addressed the situation as she showed off two dresses she had been sent in an Instagram video on Tuesday night.



"So guys, I just want you to know if I shut down my Instagram do not call the cops," she told her followers.



In the clip, the 41-year-old spoke with a bizarre Australian-style accent and seemed breathless as she ran back and forth across the bedroom, holding the dress and yelling, "Never be a rollercoaster!"



In the caption, she wrote, "Stay humble out there, y'all !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps ..."



Britney previously told her fans that they went "too far" by calling the police to conduct a wellness check.



"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward."