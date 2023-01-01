Kelsea Ballerini's ex-husband Morgan Evans responds to allegations about their marriage

Morgan Evans has responded to his ex-wife Kelsea Ballerini's recollection of the breakdown of their marriage.

The country music star filed for divorce from the Australian singer-songwriter in August 2022 after nearly five years of marriage, and the 29-year-old opened up about the dissolution of their relationship on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

In preview clips from her interview, Kelsea revealed they spent years in couples' therapy and she often slept on the couch, with her explaining that there was "such a sense of disconnection" between them after spending so much time apart.

"We hadn't seen each other, there was a lack of effort to see each other. I was getting resentful because any time we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load, and I was tired. I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched," she shared. "And I think I just felt really depleted and not understood."

The Half of My Hometown singer admitted the split became "nasty" and she was particularly shocked by his song Over For You, in which he claimed he was "blindsided" by the breakup.

"How was I married to this person for this long and I had no idea that that bit of character was tucked within that human being?" she said.

In response to the headlines, Morgan issued a statement on Instagram on Tuesday insisting her version of the story isn't accurate.

"It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened," Morgan wrote.

"If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps. All I ask is that if you're on my pages, please don't be mean. Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other. Life's too short."

The country music stars' divorce was finalised in November.