Pink inspired by Tina Turner for upcoming tour

Pink takes inspiration from Tina Turner for her live shows.

The 'What About Us' hitmaker is hitting the road this summer on her 'Summer Carnival' stint before the 'TRUSTFALL' arena tour - supporting her new album of the same name - gets underway later in the year, and she has promised a special live show.

She told 'Today': "When you go and see Tina Turner and she’s 69 years old in Louboutins, running all around that stage sounding better than you ever have and dancing harder, you have no excuse.

“I’m gonna be 90 in a tutu, Pink-erbell flying through the air. Yeah, why wouldn’t I? It’s so much fun.”

She also reflected on the emotional significance of her song 'Turbulence' and admitted it's a double edged sword that the track is relatable to so many people.

She added: "Everybody gets it. And that kind of makes me sad and happy all at the same time.

"I hate telling people what a song is about ’cause it’s whatever it’s about for you, but for me, it’s just sort of speaking to anxiety. And almost walking my daughter through it, down that road.

"My favorite line is ‘Even when you say you can’t/ I will watch you dance through this turbulence.' "

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old star recently revealed she felt "very numb" the first time she heard recent single 'When I Get There'.

She explained: "I lost my dad in August of 2021. He had cancer for eight years. When that song was sent to me, I was very numb.

"I don't grieve in a normal way, like how I see other people grieve. They have such instant access to their grief, it seems.

"I just kind of go numb. It takes me a really long time to unpack that suitcase, and that song was part of the unpacking. I heard it and I thought, 'That's my song.' "