Beatles and Stones 'Come Together' for new Rolling Stones album

Beatles Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr have reportedly recorded parts for the upcoming Rolling Stones album.

The legendary bands have been big rivals over the years, with McCartney and Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger continuing their tongue-in-cheek swipes at each other in recent years, but now they are said to have 'Come Together' for the 'Satisfaction' group's first album since 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’, the first since the passing of drummer Charlie Watts aged 80 in August 2021.

McCartney, 80, is said to have recorded bass parts in a studio in Los Angeles in "recent weeks, Variety reports.

And the album, which is produced by Andrew Watt, is said to be in the "mixing phase", according to the outlet.

Guitarist Keith Richards recently teased new music is "on its way".

In a belated Happy New Year message to fans, the 79-year-old rocker wrote on Instagram: "Hi guys, here we are again.

“Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year and there’s some new music on its way and hopefully we’ll get to see you. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

Late drummer Charlie is set to feature on the band's next album, bassist and guitarist Ronnie Wood recently revealed.

He spilled: "We are recording the new album now and we are going to LA in a few weeks to carry it on and finish it off. Charlie is on some of the tracks and drummer Steve Jordan."

New sticksman Steve replaced Charlie on the drum kit for their 2022 'Sixty' tour, which marked six decades of the band.

The new album will be the first LP to feature new compositions by singer Jagger, also 79, and Richards since 2005's 'A Bigger Bang', although they did release single 'Living in a Ghost Town' in 2020.

The band's last album release was 2016's covers LP 'Blue and Lonesome'.

In 2021, McCartney called the Stones “a blues cover band”, and Jagger responded at a concert by saying the 'Let it Be' hitmaker was “going to join us in a blues cover later.”