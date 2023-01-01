Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun call off engagement

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have reportedly called off their engagement after 10 months.



According to sources for People, the Girlfriend singer and Rich Kids Ruin Everything rapper have separated after getting engaged 10 months ago.



An insider told the outlet the couple had been “on and off for the past two months”, before calling it quits. They were last seen together at a pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles.



An insider also responded to rumours Avril was now dating rapper Tyga, which sparked after TMZ published photos of the pair hugging at a Nobu restaurant.



“Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more,” they insisted. “There was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”



In response to the breakup news, a representative for Mod Sun told People in a statement, “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him. Mod will be performing tonight in Portland at The Hawthorne Theater.”



Avril first met Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, in January 2021 before releasing their collaborative single Flames. They were romantically linked the next month, and became engaged in April 2022.