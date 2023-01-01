Pink reveals her 11-year-old daughter has a job on tour

Pink has revealed that her daughter Willow was given a paying job on her tour.



During a Tuesday appearance on the Today show, the So What singer revealed her children would accompany her on her tour in support of her ninth studio album, Trustfall.



Pink shares two children with her husband Carey Hart: six-year-old son Jameson Moon and 11-year-old Willow Sage.



“Willow has a job on tour,” the singer told Today hosts Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie. “We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state.”



She added that she has been teaching Willow how to negotiate pay rises during the process.



“I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. it’s easier to do the math,’” Pink recalled. “I’m like ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.’”



She concluded, “That’s how you negotiate!”



When asked whether Willow’s brother Jameson could help her negotiate, Pink replied he’s not interested in monetary compensation, saying, “James is like, ‘I just want a lollipop.’”