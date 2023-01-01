Da Brat pregnant at 48

Da Brat is expecting her first child at age 48.

In an interview for People, the Funkdafied rapper - real name Shawntae Harris-Dupart - revealed that she and her wife Jesseca Dupart are expanding their family.

"It's just a blessing. I'm excited!" she exclaimed. "I don't have any cravings or nausea but I'm always sleepy. It's crazy!"

Da Brat went on to explain how she was certain she would never become a mother but Jesseca convinced her otherwise once they got married in February 2022.

"I never thought I was going to have kids. I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me," the star continued, before recalling how her perspective changed after she settled down with Jesseca. "I was like, 'I want a little me with you.' Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally."

Elsewhere in the interview, Da Brat shared that she underwent surgery to remove fibroids and polyps before the embryo transfer. She also suffered a miscarriage before her current pregnancy.