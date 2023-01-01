Adele jokes about becoming 'constant meme' after viral Super Bowl video

Adele has joked about becoming "meme material" following her viral Super Bowl video.

Earlier this month, a clip of the Hello singer making enthusiastic expressions and gestures ahead of Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show began circulating on social media.

And during her concert in Las Vegas on Friday, Adele addressed the popularity of the video.

"It's hard work being a constant meme," the British songstress sighed, according to footage obtained by Just Jared. "I don't know what it is about my face but every time I step out of the house, maybe it's because I don't have any Botox or anything, I'm just... my face just moves so much."

Adele went on to note that she had no idea she was being filmed at the Super Bowl until people started showing her the meme.

The star also confirmed what she was saying in the video.

"Everyone was texting me a meme of myself looking - I don't know what I looked like," the 34-year-old continued. "I was saying (Rihanna's) gonna be fine. She's gonna like have some weed and be fine. But clearly, she couldn't have any weed because she's pregnant!"

During the spectacle, Rihanna revealed that she is expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky.