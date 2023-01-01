Shawn Mendes admits cancelling world tour was 'very difficult'

Shawn Mendes has described the decision to cancel his world tour as "very difficult".

The 24-year-old announced in July 2022 that he was scrapping his Wonder world tour to focus on his mental health.

Reflecting on the decision in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Stitches singer admitted it gave him the time to heal, grow and work on himself.

"The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit," he explained.

"It's been a lot of work, but I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life."

The Treat You Better hitmaker went on to express his gratitude for those who have supported him throughout his journey.

"I'm also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding. And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority," the Canadian star added.

In his statement in July, Shawn assured fans he would be back after he had taken time "to heal".

And in the interview, he noted that he's now ready to get back to his music career.

"I'm at the point where I'm like, 'OK, I'm ready to start making some songs,' which is exciting," he shared.