Ed Sheeran launches hot sauce range

Ed Sheeran has unveiled a range of hot sauces.



On Tuesday, the Shape of You hitmaker announced the official launch of his condiment brand Tingly Ted's.



To begin, Ed is offering two products; a medium hot sauce called Tingly and a hotter version named Xtra Tingly. Each sauce is made with red jalapeño and capsicum chillies as well as a mix of herbs and spices.



Promoting the line, Ed explained that the offerings reflect his dream to make the "ketchup of hot sauces" which can be used on anything from eggs to burritos.



"I had a year of whittling down the perfect flavours with a great mixing team, and we settled on two absolute belters: Tingly and the Xtra Tingly," the 32-year-old gushed. "I've had them on tour with me recently to try them with all sorts of meals, and there is really isn't anything they don't go with (except bananas, don't do that). I'm so excited to bring this product out, it's genuinely something I use every day on all three meals. I hope you love them as much as I do."



The Tingly Ted's sauces are now available to pre-order. They are priced at $7.25 (£6) per bottle.